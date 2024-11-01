Media, 'salgono a 24 i morti nei raid nell'est del Libano'

epa11696085 Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the site of an Israeli military strike in the Kafaat area of the Dahieh district in Beirut, Lebanon, 01 November 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,800 people have been killed and over 13,000 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH