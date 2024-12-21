Media, sale a 4 il bilancio delle vittime a Magdeburgo
epa11787861 Clothes are piled up at a cordoned off area at the scene of a vehicle-ramming attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, 21 December 2024. According to the Magdeburg police, at least two people were confirmed dead, scores were injured, and the suspect, a Saudi national, was taken into custody after he drove a car into a crowd at Magdeburg' Christmas market on 20 December. EPA/FILIP SINGER
BRUXELLES, 21 DIC - Sale a 4 il bilancio delle vittime nell'attacco al mercatino di Natale di Magdeburgo. Lo riporta la Bild citando le forze dell'ordine. Sarebbero inoltre 41 i feriti gravi.
