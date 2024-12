Media, 'ribelli siriani sequestrano vasto quantitativo di droga'

epa11772165 Mourners carry the coffin of Syrian prominent activist Mazen al-Hamada during the funeral in Damascus, Syria, 12 December 2024. According to al-Mujtahid Hospital, al-Hamada's body was identified among a score of others retrieved from Sednaya prison when rebels captured Damascus on 08 December 2024. Al-Hamada was an activist engaged in pro-democracy rallies when he was arrested the first time, later fleeing to the Netherlands where he testified against prison conditions in Syria, but was returned to Syria in 2020 where he was forcefully disappeared on his arrival, according to the U.S.-based advocacy group the Syrian Emergency Task Force. EPA/HASAN BELAL