Media, 'raid israeliano nel nord del Libano, vittime'

epa11713086 Rescuers and civilians use an excavator to search the rubble for survivors and victims at a site targeted by an Israeli airstrike, in Almat, Jbeil District, Lebanon, 10 November 2024. The Lebanese Health Ministry's Emergency Operations Center stated that at least 23 people were killed, including seven children, and six others were injured as a result of the Israeli strike on Almat. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,900 others injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH