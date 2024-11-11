Media, 'raid israeliano nel nord del Libano, vittime'
epa11713086 Rescuers and civilians use an excavator to search the rubble for survivors and victims at a site targeted by an Israeli airstrike, in Almat, Jbeil District, Lebanon, 10 November 2024. The Lebanese Health Ministry's Emergency Operations Center stated that at least 23 people were killed, including seven children, and six others were injured as a result of the Israeli strike on Almat. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,900 others injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
ROMA, 11 NOV - Un raid israeliano ha preso di mira una casa a Aïn Yaacoub, un villaggio nella zona di Akkar, nel nord del Libano al confine con la Siria. Lo riferisce L'Orient Le Jour, aggiungendo che è stata colpita anche un'auto. La protezione civile parla di "numerose vittime". Due persone sono state trasferite in ospedale a Halba.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti