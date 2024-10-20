Media, raid Israele su più di 50 città e villaggi libanesi

epa11174530 A damaged building that is nearby a building one day after it was targeted by an Israeli drone strike in the town of Kfar Roummane, near the town of Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, 23 February 2024. Lebanese state media said at least two Hezbollah fighters were killed and three others wounded after an Israeli drone launched two guided missiles on a residential building in the town of Kfar Roummane on 22 February. The Israeli army did not comment on the incident. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH