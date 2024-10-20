Media, raid Israele su più di 50 città e villaggi libanesi
epa11174530 A damaged building that is nearby a building one day after it was targeted by an Israeli drone strike in the town of Kfar Roummane, near the town of Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, 23 February 2024. Lebanese state media said at least two Hezbollah fighters were killed and three others wounded after an Israeli drone launched two guided missiles on a residential building in the town of Kfar Roummane on 22 February. The Israeli army did not comment on the incident. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
BEIRUT, 20 OTT - L'Aeronautica militare israeliana ha effettuato la notte scorsa raid su più di 50 città e villaggi in Libano, inclusa la città di Nabatiyeh, che è stata colpita per la terza volta questa settimana: lo riporta l'agenzia di stampa libanese Ani. "Aerei da caccia hanno colpito... la città di Nabatiyeh sette volte", ha affermato l'agenzia, aggiungendo che gli aerei israeliani hanno "effettuato attacchi" su più di 50 città e villaggi, provocando vittime.
