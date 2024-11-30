Giornale di Brescia
Media, raid aereo dell'esercito israeliano a sud di Sidone

epaselect epa11743285 Lebanese people celebrate on a street after a ceasefire with Israel came into effect, in the Dahieh district in southern Beirut, Lebanon, 27 November 2024. On the evening of 26 November the US president confirmed that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah - brokered by the United States and France - had been approved by Israel's cabinet and would come into effect at 02:00 GMT on 27 November. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA

TEL AVIV, 30 NOV - I media israeliani riportano notizie libanesi secondo cui un attacco aereo è stato lanciato dall'Idf alla periferia del villaggio di Baisariyeh, nel Libano meridionale, a sud di Sidone. Al momento non ci sono commenti dell'Idf.

