Media, possibile legame tra arrestati in Belgio e l'Isis K

epa11227680 Police officers stand guard near a house where a police officer was killed during an operation in Lodelinsart, Belgium, 18 March 2024. According to Charleroi public prosecutor's office, one police officer died and two others were injured on 18 March as a result of an exchange of fire during a house search on rue de l'Etang. A suspect who had been injured was taken to the hospital, where he died. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS