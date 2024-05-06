Media palestinesi, Israele bombarda valico Kerem Shalom
epa11321291 An Internally displaced Palestinian woman and child with their belongings at a street after an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 06 May 2024. The Israeli military stated on 06 May that the IDF has called on the residents of eastern Rafah to 'temporarily' evacuate to an expanded humanitarian area. The statement came ahead of an expected Israeli offensive on the city. More than 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
ROMA, 07 MAG - Media palestinesi affermano che le forze israeliane stanno attaccando il valico di Kerem Shalom, bombardando l'area dall'alto e con il fuoco dell'artiglieria. Lo riporta il Jerusalem Post. L'emittente Al-Aqsa riferisce che i carri armati israeliani stanno sparando contro il valico da circa 200 metri di distanza, distruggendo il terminal che da novembre è uno dei principali canali di trasporto degli aiuti a Gaza. Il valico si trova a circa 3 chilometri dai confini orientali di Rafah, nell'estremo sud di Gaza.
