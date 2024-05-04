Media, ok Hamas a liberare primi ostaggi senza fine guerra

epaselect epa11311661 Demonstrators hold up banners during a protest calling for the immediate release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, outside the venue where the US Secretary of State and the Israeli President are meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 May 2024. US Secretary of State Blinken is visiting Israel as part of his trip to the region to discuss ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, and increase humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave. According to the Israeli military, 133 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. EPA/ABIR SULTAN