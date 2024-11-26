Media, nuovo raid israeliano nel cuore di Beirut

epa11728470 Damage to a building is visible after an Israeli airstrike in the Zuqaq al-Blat district in central Beirut, Lebanon, 19 November 2024. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that two missiles struck the central district of Zuqaq al-Blat and according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, five persons were killed and thirty-one others injured in the airstrike. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,500 people have been killed and over 14,900 others have been injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH