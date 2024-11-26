Media, nuovo raid israeliano nel cuore di Beirut
epa11728470 Damage to a building is visible after an Israeli airstrike in the Zuqaq al-Blat district in central Beirut, Lebanon, 19 November 2024. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that two missiles struck the central district of Zuqaq al-Blat and according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, five persons were killed and thirty-one others injured in the airstrike. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,500 people have been killed and over 14,900 others have been injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
BEIRUT, 26 NOV - Un raid israeliano ha colpito in serata un quartiere commerciale centrale di Beirut. Lo ha riferito un giornalista dell'Afp, poco dopo che il primo ministro israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu aveva detto che il governo avrebbe accettato una tregua con Hezbollah. Il reporter ha visto del fumo uscire dall'edificio preso di mira nel quartiere solitamente trafficato di Hamra, che ospita edifici residenziali, ristoranti, uffici, negozi, l'Università americana di Beirut e il suo ospedale associato.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti