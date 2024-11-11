Media, notizie di esplosioni in una base Usa in Siria
epa11641606 Displaced people carrying their belongings walk among debris past a shell crater near Lebanon's Masnaa border crossing with Syria, in Jdeidat Yabous, Syria, 04 October 2024. According to Syrian state news agency SANA, Israeli airstrikes targeted the international road leading to the Masnaa crossing, which caused it to be closed and car traffic to stop, but the entry of people from Lebanon to Syria continued through the Jdeidat Yabous crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border. Israel's military stated on 04 October, that Israeli fighter jets struck an underground tunnel crossing from the Lebanese border into Syria on 03 October night, as part of their 'effort to prevent weapons from being smuggled' into Lebanese territories. The overnight strikes included infrastructure sites near the Masnaa border crossing, between Syria and Lebanon, the statement added. EPA/STRINGER
ROMA, 11 NOV - Boati di esplosioni sono stati uditi nell'est della Siria presso una base militare Usa. Lo riferiscono media siriani e panarabi, senza per il momento fornire ulteriori informazioni. In precedenza, raid aerei statunitensi contro postazioni iraniane nella zona siriana di Dayr az Zor, nell'est del Paese, avevano causato la morte di una persona e il ferimento di altre 10 secondo l'Osservatorio siriano per i diritti umani.
