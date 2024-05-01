Media, Netanyahu dice no ad accordo con fine guerra
A handout photo made available by the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO), shows the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) in Jerusalem, 07 February 2024.
AA
TEL AVIV, 01 MAG - Il premier Benyamin Netanyahu ha detto al segretario di stato Usa Antony Blinken che non accetterà un accordo con Hamas che includa la fine della guerra. Lo ha riferito il giornalista Barak Ravid su Axios che cita fonti Usa e israeliane. Secondo Netanyahu - ha continuato - se Hamas non abbassa le sue richieste non ci sarà accordo e Israele entrerà a Gaza.
