Media, 'maxi attacco russo di ieri, i morti sono 41'

epa11466556 Ukrainians working at the site of a rocket strike on the 'Okhmadyt' children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 July 2024 amid the undoing Russian invasion. Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles 08 July, striking Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of different types were launched, striking residential buildings, infrastructure and the children's hospital. At least seven people were killed and 25 injured as result of shelling in Kyiv according to the State Emergency Service report. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO