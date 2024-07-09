Media, 'maxi attacco russo di ieri, i morti sono 41'
epa11466556 Ukrainians working at the site of a rocket strike on the 'Okhmadyt' children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 July 2024 amid the undoing Russian invasion. Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles 08 July, striking Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of different types were launched, striking residential buildings, infrastructure and the children's hospital. At least seven people were killed and 25 injured as result of shelling in Kyiv according to the State Emergency Service report. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
AA
ROMA, 09 LUG - E' salito a 41 il bilancio dei morti causati dal massiccio attacco missilistico lanciato ieri dalle forze russe sull'Ucraina: lo riporta la Reuters. Il presidente Volodymyr Zelensky ha stimato il bilancio delle vittime in 37, tra cui tre bambini, ma il conteggio delle vittime nei luoghi degli attacchi in diverse regioni è di almeno 41 persone, scrive l'agenzia di stampa sul suo sito.
