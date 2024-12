Media, Macron-Tusk parleranno di forze peacekeeping a Kiev

epa11147485 French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (L) deliver statements to the media as part of their meeting at Elysee palace in Paris, France, 12 February 2024. Polish Prime Minister Tusk met with the French President and then will travel to Berlin to meet with the German Chancellor. Paris and Berlin are among the first European capitals Tusk will visit since taking office. EPA/MARCIN OBARA POLAND OUT