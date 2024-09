Media Libano, 'raid aerei israeliani a tappeto nel sud'

epaselect epa11625773 People inspect damaged buildings after Israeli raids on 25 September, in Saksakiyeh, southern Lebanon, 26 September2024. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 558 people have been killed and more than 1,835 have been injured in the Israeli military strikes. The Israeli Army (Tsahal) announced on 21 September that they were striking targets belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon. EPA/STRINGER