Media Libano, altri 4 raid israeliani su periferia sud di Beirut

epa11644778 Smoke rises from a fire after an explosion following an Israeli strike at Choueifat district in Beirut, Lebanon, early 06 October 2024. Israel's military stated on 06 October, it conducted a series of overnight 'targeted strikes' on a number of facilities and infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah in the area of Beirut. Lebanese Minister of Health, Firas Abiad, announced on 04 October, that nearly 2,000 people have been killed and more than 9,300 others have been injured in Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict. EPA/UGUR CAN