Media, 'l'attore Usa Seagal si dice pronto a morire per Putin'

epa05615777 A picture dated 04 September 2015 and released on 03 November 2016 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shaking hands with US actor Steven Seagal (R) while visiting an oceanarium at the Russky Island, near Vladivostok, Russia. According to reports from 03 November 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting citizenship to actor and mixed martial arts expert Steven Seagal following his repeated requests. EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT