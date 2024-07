Media, 'Kamala Harris prima scelta per sostituire Biden'

epaselect epa11419023 US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on conflict-related sexual violence in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House campus in Washington, DC, USA, 17 June 2024. Vice President Harris offered her remarks prior to a screening of the documentary film, 'Screams Before Silence' on Hamas' sexual violence on 07 October 2023. EPA/ROD LAMKEY / POOL