Media, jet russo caduto in Crimea abbattuto da fuoco amico

epa04136487 Ukrainian soldiers prepare to repel the attack of Crimea's self-defense units and Russian soldiers in the last Ukrainian military base, which has not surrendered after the annexation of Crimea by Russia in Belbek, Crimea, Ukraine, 22 March 2014. Crimean Premier Sergey Aksenov stressed that the base had been liberated from 'foreign troops'. In recent days, Russia has sought to clear out the last few pockets of resistance by browbeating dispirited Ukrainian troops into surrender. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY