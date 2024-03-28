Media, jet russo caduto in Crimea abbattuto da fuoco amico
ROMA, 28 MAR - L'aereo militare russo precipitato oggi vicino alla costa di Sebastopoli, in Crimea, sarebbe stato abbattuto dallo stesso esercito russo dopo il decollo dall'aeroporto di Belbek. Lo scrivono i media ucraini che citano il canale Telegram Crimean Wind. "A Sebastopoli le truppe russe hanno abbattuto il loro stesso aereo che stava decollando dall'aeroporto di Belbek", si legge nel messaggio social che, citando testimoni oculari, aggiunge che il pilota è riuscito a lanciarsi fuori dal velivolo prima dello schianto.
