Media, 'Israele sta attaccando nel sud del Libano'

epa11421804 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, as seen from an area near Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, 19 June 2024. The Israeli military stated on 18 June that its Northern Command approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon amid increased readiness of its troops in the field. The announcement came after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah published a video showing Israeli military and civilian locations in Israel. 'In an all-out war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be severely hit', Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, said on social media. EPA/ATEF SAFADI