Media, Israele ha avvertito l'Iran dell'attacco tramite terzi

epaselect epa11672953 An Iranian man walks past a decoration of Iranian-Lebanese and Hezbollah flags in a street in Tehran, Iran, 21 October 2024. Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 19 October issued a message over the death of Yahya Sinwar, stating that 'the resistance did not stop after the death of its leaders, and it will not stop'. The Israeli Army, Tsahal, on 17 October 2024 confirmed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was 'eliminated' on 16 October 'after a year-long pursuit'. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH