Media Iran, raid Israele su ospedale nell'ovest del Paese

epa12178374 Israeli emergency teams work at the scene where Iranian ballistic missiles hit an Jewish orthodox girls school, in Bnei Brak, central Israel, 16 June 2025. Israel and Iran have been exchanging fire since Israel attacked on 13 June 2025 as part of Operation 'Rising Lion.' EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA

ROMA, 16 GIU - Israele ha lanciato un attacco sull'ospedale Farabi di Kermanshah, nell'ovest dell'Iran. Lo scrive l'agenzia iraniana Mehr, aggiungendo che "il regime israeliano continua a prendere di mira i civili iraniani".

