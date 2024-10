Media Iran, domani i funerali di Nasrallah

epaselect epa11637932 Students hold posters depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah late leader Hassan Nasrallah, during a protest in solidarity with the Lebanese and Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen, 02 October 2024. University students and academics have staged a protest to express their solidarity with the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples and to condemn the Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army said on 28 September 2024 that Nasrallah was killed in an overnight strike on Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed the death of Nasrallah in a statement on 28 September 2024. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB