Media,il capo dell'unità aerea di Hezbollah è stato ucciso
epaselect epa11626077 Lebanese army soldiers and residents stand in front of a damaged building in the southern suburb of Beirut following an Israeli raid, in Beirut, Lebanon, 26 September 2024. According to the Lebanese state media, Israel targeted a residential apartment in a ten-story building in the Al-Qaim neighborhood in the southern suburb of Beirut. The Israeli Army (Tsahal) said it is carrying out precise strikes in Beirut. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 558 people have been killed and more than 1,835 have been injured in the Israeli military strikes since the Israeli Army (Tsahal) announced on 21 September that they were striking targets belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
ROMA, 26 SET - Il capo di una delle unità dell'aeronautica di Hezbollah , Mohammad Surur, è stato ucciso in un attacco israeliano nella periferia meridionale di Beirut. Lo affermano le Forze di difesa israeliane in una nota pubblicata su X. Lo riporta il Guardian.
