Media, Hezbollah sceglie Safieddine come suo leader

epa11405852 Head of Hezbollah's Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, speaks during the funeral of late Hezbollah senior commander Taleb Sami Abdallah mourns during his funeral procession in Beirut, Lebanon, 12 June 2024. According to the Hezbollah media office, four Hezbollah fighters, including the senior leader Taleb Sami Abdallah, were killed after the Israeli attack on a residential building in Jwaya town in the Tyre district, southern Lebanon on 11 June. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH