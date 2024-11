Media, Hezbollah accetta proposta Usa di cessate il fuoco

epa11723145 A Houthi supporter wears a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh and holds an image of late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the flags of Palestine and Hezbollah group, during an anti-USA and anti-Israel protest in Sana'a, Yemen, 15 November 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters rallied in Sana'a against the US support for Israel's military operations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, amid escalating tensions over the Houthis' maritime attacks in the seas around Yemen. Yemen's Houthis have fired 29 drones and ballistic and winged missiles at Israel and merchant and naval vessels, including US warships, in the seas around Yemen in the previous week alone, in retaliation for Israel's military operations in Lebanon and Gaza, the Houthis' leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on 14 November. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB