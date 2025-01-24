Media, 'Hamas viola l'accordo ma Israele accetta lista ostaggi'
epa11830525 A woman with a dog walks past a display of posters calling for the release of Israeli hostages, who were abducted by militants during the 07 October 2023 Hamas attacks, outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 17 January 2025. Israel and Hamas have agreed on a hostage release deal and a Gaza ceasefire to be implemented in the coming days following months of war. Israel's security cabinet is expected to meet on 17 January to approve the agreement. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 24 GEN - Israele ha informato i mediatori che Hamas ha violato l'accordo e che ciò non è accettabile, ma non farà saltare il piano. Le famiglie degli ostaggi che saranno liberati domani sono state informate dagli ufficiali dell'Idf. Lo riferisce Ynet. Un funzionario israeliano ha dichiarato che Israele si sta preparando ad accogliere i quattro rapiti secondo la lista pubblicata da Hamas, anche se ciò costituisce una violazione da parte dell'organizzazione terroristica.
