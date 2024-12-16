Media Gb, Andrea escluso da eventi di Natale coi Windsor
epa10611941 Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, departs after the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, 06 May 2023. Coronations of British Kings and Queens have taken place at Westminster Abbey for the last 900 years. The service was attended by around 100 heads of state from around the world. EPA/Andy Rain
AA
LONDRA, 16 DIC - Il principe Andrea non parteciperà agli eventi previsti per il Natale con i Windsor dopo il nuovo scandalo che ha colpito il fratello di re Carlo III . Andrea è coinvolto in un caso di sicurezza nazionale per i suoi stretti legami personali ed economici con un imprenditore cinese, Yang Tengbo, bandito dall'entrare nel Regno Unito in quanto accusato dai servizi segreti di sua maestà di spionaggio in favore di Pechino. E' quanto riportano i media del Regno.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti