Media francesi: 'annuncio premier imminente, Barnier favorito'

epa11440996 EU's former commissioner and Brexit negotiator, French former politician Michel Barnier attends an interview for Spanish international news agency EFE at the French conservative party The Republicans (Les Republicains, LR)'s headquarters in Paris, France, 26 June 2024 (issued 27 June 2024). Barnier, who served in several French cabinet positions and a former European Union politician, ran for France's presidential election in 2022. Earlier in June, French President Macron decided to dissolve the country's parliament and hold snap elections after far-right parties, including Marine Le Pen's National Rally (Rassemblement National, RN), have made significant electoral gains in the recent European Parliament elections. France will hold two rounds of voting on 30 June and 07 July, to elect members of the National Assembly. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON