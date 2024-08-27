Media,forze ucraine tentano di superare confine a Belgorod

epaselect epa11565601 A handout photo made available by Saratov region governor Roman Busargin's Telegram account shows a damaged multi-story building following a Ukrainian drone attack in Saratov, Russia, 26 August 2024. Air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 20 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs in the Saratov, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, Tula, Orel, and Ryazan regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Several people were injured in a UAV attack in Saratov, the governor of the region, Roman Busargin, said in his telegram channel. EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES