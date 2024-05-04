Media egiziani, progressi significativi in negoziati Gaza

epa11313773 A demonstrator holds up a banner reading 'Bring them home' as families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters block the Ayalon Highway during a protest calling on the Israeli war cabinet to make a deal for the release of the hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 02 May 2024. According to the Israeli military, 133 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the government's handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. EPA/ABIR SULTAN