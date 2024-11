Media, 'diversi missili israeliani su due palazzi di Tiro'

epaselect epa11688904 Smoke billows from an area after an Israeli airstrike, in Tyre, Lebanon, 28 October 2024. According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Israeli warplanes launched several airstrikes on Tyre. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least seven people were killed and 17 injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in Hay Ramel in Tyre. An Israeli spokesperson issued a warning to evacuate parts of Tyre earlier in the day. More than 2,650 people have been killed and over 12,400 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities, the ministry stated. EPA/STRINGER