Media, dagli ostaggi a Gaza segnali di vita alle famiglie

epa11207122 A demonstrator holds up a placard as families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza block the main road leading from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, during a protest demanding their release, near Ben Gurion airport, Israel, 08 March 2024. According to the Israeli military, over 100 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the government, demanding more action to free the hostages. EPA/ABIR SULTAN