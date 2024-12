Media, da soldati Israele detenzioni arbitrarie e abusi a Hebron

epa10811503 Israeli security personnel take positions as they deploy at the scene of a shooting attack south of the West Bank city of Hebron on 21 August 2023. According to the Israeli army, a shooting attack on 21 August was carried out from a passing vehicle on Route 60, adjacent to the city of Hebron, toward civilians who were driving in the area. Two Israeli civilians were injured, a man and a woman, and the injured woman was later declared dead. Soldiers were pursuing suspects and blockades were set up in the area. EPA/Wisam Hashlamoun