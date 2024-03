Media, Blinken ha lanciato un serio avvertimento a Israele

epa11065581 A handout photo made available by the Government Press Office (GPO) shows the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 09 January 2024. Blinken's official visit to Israel, his fourth since the 07 October Hamas attack, is part of his trip to the region. EPA/GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES