Media, 'Ben Gvir si è dimesso'
epa11767615 Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir enters the district courtroom and addresses the media before the start of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hearing, Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 December 2024. Netanyahu is expected to testify for the first time when his corruption case resumes on 10 December 10 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of public trust in three separate cases. EPA/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL
TEL AVIV, 16 GEN - Lo stretto collaboratore del primo ministro Benyamin Netanyahu, Natan Eshel, ha annunciato che il ministro della Sicurezza nazionale di estrema destra Itamar Ben Gvir, contrario all'accordo, si è dimesso dal governo. Lo riferiscono i media israeliani. Ben Gvir ha detto che rilascerà un'importante dichiarazione, ma non si sa se riguarda effettivamente le presunte dimissioni.
