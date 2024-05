Media, 'bandiere della Palestina vietate all'Eurovision'

epa11302905 The Eurovision banner outside Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, 26 April 2024. Police and bomb dogs were on site at the Malmo Arena and at several of the hotels in the city as part of the ongoing security work ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest. A large police effort will be on site throughout the event, including police resources from Norway and Denmark. The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, with the two semi-finals held on 07 and 09 May, and the grand final on 11 May 2024. EPA/Johan Nilsson/TT SWEDEN OUT