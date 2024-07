Media, 'attacco in Crimea, in fiamme la base russa di Saki'

epa10115457 A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows the aftermath of a reported attack on the Russian Saki airbase at Novofedorivka, Crimea, Ukraine, 10 August 2022 (issued 11 August 2022). Russia said that the explosions that happened on 09 August were accidental and no aircraft was damaged, whereas Ukraine said that Russia lost nine combat aircraft at the airbase in Crimea. EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES