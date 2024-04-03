Media, attacchi al fosforo di Israele nel sud del Libano
epa11246443 A man sits on rubble at the site of an airstrike in Habbariyah, southern Lebanon, 27 March 2024. Lebanese state media said seven medics were killed and four were injured in an Israeli airstrike early 27 March targeting the Jamaa Islamiya's emergency and relief center in the Hasbaya town of Habbariyah. Hezbollah condemned the attack in a statement saying that this aggression 'will not pass without retaliation and punishment'. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said fighter jets struck a 'military compound' in the area of Habbariyah, killing a 'significant operative' belonging to the Jamaa Islamiya 'who advanced attacks against Israel'. EPA/STR
AA
ROMA, 03 APR - I media libanesi riferiscono stamani di una serie di attacchi israeliani, alcuni con bombe incendiarie al fosforo, nel sud del Libano, nelle località a ridosso della linea blu di demarcazione tra i due Paesi. In particolare si parla di circa 60 proiettili al fosforo - il cui uso nelle aree popolate da civili è vietato dal diritto internazionale - e altri 20 di artiglieria pesante lanciati da Israele nel settore occidentale della linea del fronte tra Hezbollah e Israele. Epicentro di questi attacchi sono i due villaggi libanesi di Aita Shaab e Ramiye.
