Media, 'Assad pronto ad accordo, anche per un esilio'

epa09414232 A handout photo released by Syrian presidency shows Syrian President Bashar Assad meeting with members of the newly-formed government after the swearing in ceremony in Damascus, Syria, 14 August 2021. The new government headed by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous was formed on 10 August. President Assad said 'The priority in the previous stage was to restore security, but today the priority is production and job opportunities. Production is necessary for the continuation of stability, especially after the liberation of the largest part of the lands in Syria from terrorists. EPA/SYRIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA

ROMA, 07 DIC - Assad è pronto a un accordo che gli permetta di mantenere le restanti aree sotto il suo controllo o garantirne l'esilio sicuro: lo scrive Bloomberg citando fonti informate, secondo i media arabi. Il presidente siriano sarebbe attualmente a Teheran.

