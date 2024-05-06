Media arabi, 'Hamas ha sospeso i negoziati al Cairo'
epa11310559 Palestinians walk among destroyed buildings as they return to Khan Younis after the Israeli military pulled out troops from the southern Gaza Strip, 30 April 2024. According to the United Nations, it will take years to clear the around 23 millions tonnes of rubble and unexploded weapons currently scattered across the Gaza Strip. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
TEL AVIV, 06 MAG - Hamas ha deciso di sospendere i negoziati al Cairo. Lo ha riferito Haaretz che cita media del Qatar.
