Media, 25 morti a Gaza in raid israeliani nelle ultime ore

epa11344258 Israeli tanks drive across the security fence with Jabalia in northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border on, in southern Israel, on 16 May 2024. More than 35,100 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI