Media, 17 raid a Beirut, 'i più violenti da inizio guerra

epa11679157 People clear debris at the site of an Israeli military strike in the Jnah District of Beirut, Lebanon, 24 October 2024. The Israeli Army, Tsahal, said the Air Force conducted overnight strikes on several 'weapons storage and manufacturing facilities belonging to Hezbollah' in Dahieh. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,500 people have been killed and over 12,000 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH