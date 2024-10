Media, 17 feriti in raid russi nella notte su Kryvyi Rig

Workers repair high-voltage power lines cut by recent missile strikes near Odessa on December 7, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - A new barrage of Russian strikes on December 5, left several Ukrainian cities without power, including the eastern city of Sumy and the southern city of Mykolaiv, according to officials. In Odessa, the water services operator said "there is no water supply anywhere" and officials in the central city of Kryvyi Rig said "parts of the city are cut off from electricity, several boiler and pumping stations are disconnected." (Photo by OLEKSANDR GIMANOV / AFP)