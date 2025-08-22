Giornale di Brescia
Italia e Estero

'Maxwell, non credo che Epstein sia morto suicida'

epa07835586 A handout photo made available by the US Marshall Office on 11 September 2019 shows a combo of three handout images what are reported to be the final pictures taken of convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein after his arrest in July. Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell in August. EPA/US MARSHALLS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
epa07835586 A handout photo made available by the US Marshall Office on 11 September 2019 shows a combo of three handout images what are reported to be the final pictures taken of convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein after his arrest in July. Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell in August. EPA/US MARSHALLS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
NEW YORK, 22 AGO - "Non credo che" Jeffrey Epstein "sia morto suicida". Lo ha detto Ghislaine Maxwell, la socialite complice dell'ex finanziere accusato di traffico sessuale. E' quanto emerge dalle trascrizioni del colloquio fra maxwell e Todd Blanche, il viceministro della giustizia ed ex legale personale di Donald Trump, secondo quanto riportato da Cnn.

