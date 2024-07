Maxi incendi boschivi tra California, Oregon e Canada

epa11496639 A handout photo made available by the Chico Enterprise-Record shows the Park Fire burning on 24 July 2024 in Chico, California, USA, (Issued on 25 July 2024). A 42-year-old man from Chico is under arrest and in Butte County Jail. The Butte County District Attorney, Mike Ramsey said the man’s identity will be revealed later. According to the press release by Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, the unknown male was seen pushing a car that was on fire into a gully, going down an embankment approximately 60 feet and burned completely, spreading flames that caused the Park Fire. Flames spreading from the car caused the blaze that surpassed 45,000 acres overnight. EPA/DAN REIDEL / HANDOUT FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY: MANDATORY CREDIT - DAN REIDEL / CHICO ENTERPRISE-RECORDHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES