Mauritius indice le elezioni legislative per il 10 novembre

epa08634134 People during a protest over the governments handling of the Wakashio oill spill in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, 29 August 2020. Citizens and various political parties denounced the government's handling of the Wakashio case. Its estimated 39 dolphins and whales have washed up dead on the beaches of Mauritius in the past three days. According to Greenpeace Africa the carcasses have been taken for post mortem analysis to establish cause of death and if there is a connection with the oil spill from the MV Wakashio, a Japanese owned Panama-flagged bulk carrier after it ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius spilling more than 1000 tons of fuel. EPA/LAURA MOROSOLI