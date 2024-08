Mattarella, rispetto dignità lavoratori obiettivo non raggiunto

epa11493984 Italian President Sergio Mattarella delivers an address during the ceremony of 'Ventaglio' (lit. folding fan), the traditional exchange of greetings with the journalists of the Parliamentary Press Association in view of the summer break, at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, 24 July 2024. 'It must always be remembered that journalists find themselves exercising a constitutional function that is linked to Article 21 of our fundamental Charter, with a decisive democratic role. In recent times, protests, intimidations, even aggressions, have been increasing towards journalists, who find themselves documenting facts, information is exactly this, as in Turin in recent days: documentation of what happens, without any obligation to give discounts', the Italian president said. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI