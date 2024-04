Mattarella,doverosa unità popolare sull'antifascismo

epa11299359 Italian President Sergio Mattarella (R) shakes hands with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) next to Italian Senate President Ignazio La Russa (2-L) and President of the Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Altar of the Fatherland (Altare della Patria) to commemorate the 79th Liberation Day, in Rome, Italy, 25 April 2024. Liberation Day (Festa della Liberazione) is a nationwide public holiday in Italy that is annually celebrated on 25 April. The day remembers Italians who fought against the Nazis and Mussolini's troops during World War II and honors those who served in the Italian Resistance. EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI