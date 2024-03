Mattarella al Papa, tutelare sempre la dignità umana

Pope France on Monday presented Italian President Sergio Mattarella with the prestigious Paul VI International Prize, Vatican City, 29 May 2023. "I am pleased, Mr President, to be an instrument of recognition in the name of those, young and not so young, who see you as a maestro," the pope said. "A simple maestro and, above all, a coherent, courteous example of service and responsibility". ANSA/US VATICAN MEDIA +++ NO SALES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY +++ NPK +++